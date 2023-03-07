UrduPoint.com

ADC Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Digital Population Census

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tank Tanveer Khan visited different localities to review the progress of the ongoing 7th digital House and Population Census in the district.

Accompanied by Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, the ADC visited house to house at Gara Shahbaz and the main city where he met with enumerators and reviewed their performance.

He also issued necessary instructions to the security personnel for ensuring effective measures for the security of the teams.

Tanveer Khan thought that a maximum number of people should be educated about the self-enumeration App and the importance of the census so that no citizen was missed out.

He said the census was a crucial exercise that would provide foundations for the development of the country.

In this regard, the ADC urged the general public to cooperate with the census teams and provide true details of their family members.

He said each citizen should fulfil the obligation to cooperate with the staff to provide quality data which would be utilized for better planning and equitable distribution of resources.

