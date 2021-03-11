UrduPoint.com
ADC Reviews Security Arrangements For Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

ADC reviews security arrangements for Pakistan Day

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Sukkur, Muhammad Adnan Rashid on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangements for Pakistan Day (March 23) in the district

The ADC was briefed about the foolproof security measures in all four talukas ahead of Pakistan day.

The ADC was briefed about the foolproof security measures in all four talukas ahead of Pakistan day.

He ordered the officials to ensure the peaceful conduct of Pakistan Day events adding that negligence will not be tolerated in this regard.

He also urged the citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies for law and order maintenance.

He also directed the Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Ali Baloch to ensure cleanliness in the region. Assistant Commissioners, Director Social Welfare, District Officer education and other officers attended the meeting.

