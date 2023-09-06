ADC reviews security arrangements of Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the security arrangement of Chehlam processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) at his office.

He asked scholars and those concerned to cooperate with police and Rangers on the occasion.

He directed to municipal commissioner to remove garbage around all religious places, especially imam barghas and mosques. He also directed Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) officials not to carry out load-shedding during the procession.

The additional deputy commissioner said all necessary measures have been taken by the government particularly providing foolproof security to mourners throughout the district.

To avoid any untoward situation during the processions heavy contingent of Rangers and police would be deployed, he said.