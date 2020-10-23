ADC reviews security measures for PDM procession

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Saqib Khan Kakar here on Friday chaired a meeting to review security measures and other issues regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s procession which would be held on October 25

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Saqib Khan Kakar here on Friday chaired a meeting to review security measures and other issues regarding Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s procession which would be held on October 25.

The meeting was attended by Health Department's DHO, Dr. Zaman Jamali, DMS Dr. Abdul Rashid Jamali. RMO Dr.Abdul Hafeez, CMO Attaullah Baloch, DD Dr. Ghulam Haider, DD Dr. Basheer Ahmed, DD Civil Defense Hidayatullah, Director WASA Aftab Jahan, Xen Engineer Asif Mumtaz from Railway Department, DS Engineer Akhtar Mahmudullah and others concerned official.

It was also decided in the meeting that emergency would be declared on October 25 in Civil Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital and other hospitals, where doctors and other staff would be remained ready with all facilities to cope any emergency.

Instructions have been issued to the Civil Defense to keep the Bomb Disposal Squad and other personnel alert in the meeting.

The WASA department has been ordered to ensure availability of water in the procession of PDM.

It was told in the meeting that in view of the coronavirus, the PDM's administrations had been instructed to ensure the provision of sanitizers and masks on the various sides of the entrance of the procession as per the standing operating procedures (SOPs).

In addition, instructions have been issued to the Municipal Corporation to keep cleansing of the routes leading to gathering of PDM.

The Additional Commissioner also instructed concerned officials that fire brigade vehicles and firefighters should be ready at the venue of PDM.

He directed to install searchlights on the roads and deploy traffic police to avoid disruption in the traffic flow in the city.

Finally, he said that a control room had been set up in the office of the Deputy Commissioner office, where officials of all the departments of the concerned agencies would be present for dealing with any possible emergency situation.