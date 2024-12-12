ADC Reviews Security Plan For Polio Drive To Start On Dec 16
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
Additional Deputy Commissioner, General (ADCG) Quetta Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Thursday chaired a meeting to reviews measures including the security plan and other arrangements for seven-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16, 2024
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner, General (ADCG) Quetta Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Thursday chaired a meeting to reviews measures including the security plan and other arrangements for seven-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16, 2024.
The meeting was attended by SP Security Naeem Achakzai, Special Branch representative, FC 131 Wing representative, District Polio Coordinator and other polio officers.
The meeting prepared a security plan for the anti-polio campaign in Quetta district, according to which a total of 1818 teams would work during the campaign, which could be provided with full-proof security in all union councils, in which 1420 security personnel to be performed their duty.
In the meeting said that FC personnel would patrol all the union councils of Quetta along with all the teams during the campaign.
The anti-polio campaign will start from December 16 and will end on December 22. The five-day campaign will be a polio target while the two-day catch-up campaign to be held, explained in the meeting.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Quetta said that there would be foolproof security during the polio campaign, in which police, Levies BC and FC personnel would perform their duties.
He said that during this time, any negligence would be unacceptable, in this regard, instructions are issued to the security personnel to reach duty with the polio teams on time.
No official will be allowed to take leave during the campaign, action will be taken against the official who takes leave or will not reach duty on time, he said. The ADC and polio officers praised the police for providing excellent security in the previous campaign.
Recent Stories
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign
University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) stages Zarai Mela
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities
US wholesale prices pick up in November
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government
Bulgaria, Romania to fully join Schengen after long wait
Aqib Javed named interim red-ball head coach
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza2 minutes ago
-
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK3 minutes ago
-
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Islamabad3 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign3 minutes ago
-
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities11 minutes ago
-
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government17 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief17 minutes ago
-
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ay ..34 minutes ago
-
District admin’s digital reforms in final stages27 minutes ago
-
BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom anniversary45 minutes ago
-
3rd Pakistan-Belgium BPC expresses satisfaction over current bilateral ties27 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best option for resolving political issues: Rana Sanaullah27 minutes ago