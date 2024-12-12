Open Menu

ADC Reviews Security Plan For Polio Drive To Start On Dec 16

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner, General (ADCG) Quetta Muhammad Anwar Kakar on Thursday chaired a meeting to reviews measures including the security plan and other arrangements for seven-day anti-polio campaign starting from December 16, 2024.

The meeting was attended by SP Security Naeem Achakzai, Special Branch representative, FC 131 Wing representative, District Polio Coordinator and other polio officers.

The meeting prepared a security plan for the anti-polio campaign in Quetta district, according to which a total of 1818 teams would work during the campaign, which could be provided with full-proof security in all union councils, in which 1420 security personnel to be performed their duty.

In the meeting said that FC personnel would patrol all the union councils of Quetta along with all the teams during the campaign.

The anti-polio campaign will start from December 16 and will end on December 22. The five-day campaign will be a polio target while the two-day catch-up campaign to be held, explained in the meeting.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Quetta said that there would be foolproof security during the polio campaign, in which police, Levies BC and FC personnel would perform their duties.

He said that during this time, any negligence would be unacceptable, in this regard, instructions are issued to the security personnel to reach duty with the polio teams on time.

No official will be allowed to take leave during the campaign, action will be taken against the official who takes leave or will not reach duty on time, he said. The ADC and polio officers praised the police for providing excellent security in the previous campaign.

