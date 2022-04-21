UrduPoint.com

ADC Reviews Situation Of Dengue In Bahawalpur District

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Samira Rabbani chaired the meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office on Thursday

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the prevention of dengue. CEO Health, DHO (Preventive Services) Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, Deputy District Health Officers, and officers of relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The additional deputy commissioner said that awareness should be raised among the people to keep them safe from dengue.

He said that officers and staff of departments concerned should play their role in the prevention of dengue.

He directed that vector surveillance should be carried out on daily basis. Indoor and outdoor teams should work properly in the field. The coverage of hotspots' surveillance should be increased to 100 percent. Android user activities should be further increased.

The DHO Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain said that 730 suspected cases of dengue have been reported from January 1 to April 20, while no confirmed case of dengue has been reported. He said that 1724 hotspots have been covered in the district from April 11 to April 17. The indoor and outdoor vector surveillance teams are actively working in the field throughout the district.

