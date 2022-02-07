ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar headed a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Forced Labor here at the Deputy Commissioner Office on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Labor Nazar Sial, Assistant Director Social Security Muhammad Safdar Bhatti Babar Naseer, Assistant District Attorney Hassan Raza, Assistant District Public Prosecutor Aqdas Bashir, Muhammad Ashraf Workers Representative, and officers of other departments concerned.

The additional deputy commissioner said that proper steps should be taken for the welfare of the laborers in the district.

According to the instructions of law, payment of wages should be ensured. Assistant Director Labor Nazar Sial said that there was no case of forced labor filed during last month.

Child labor inspectors visited 113 places across the district. He said that challans have been submitted to the court for non-payment of the minimum wage to laborers by 24 organizations.

Assistant Director Social Security Muhammad Safdar Bhatti said that 1585 workers working at brick kilns have been registered while Social security cards have been issued to 150 workers.