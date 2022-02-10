UrduPoint.com

ADC Reviews Welfare Development Work Under Good Governance Policy

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Battagram Aizazullah on Thursday visited Tehsil Allai and reviewed welfare development work being carried out under good governance policy of the government and issues necessary directives

The ADC also ensured cleanliness operation of sewerage lines, hospitals and at public places and directed the staff of Tehsil Municipal Authority to properly dump the garbage out of the city and keep the environment clean.

He directed the hospital administration to take special care of cleanliness at the hospital and properly discard the medical and surgical waste.

