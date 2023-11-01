Open Menu

ADC Seeks Lists Of Officials For Election Duty

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has directed that the district heads of all departments should provide lists of officers and employees for election duty

He expressed these views during a meeting in the committee room.

Officers of all departments including District Election Commissioner, education and Health were also present on this occasion.

The ADC Finance said that elections are a national responsibility for which all departments should be ready to fulfill their responsibility. He said that the lists provided by the district heads will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan from where these officers and employees will be appointed as presiding officer, assistant presiding officer, polling officer and support staff.

