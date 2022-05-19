UrduPoint.com

ADC South Punjab Assumes Charge Of Commissioner Multan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2022 | 02:14 PM

Additional Chief Secretary (ADC) Southern Punjab Saqib Zafar assumed additional charge of Commissioner Multan here on Thursday

Deputy Commissioner Ikhlaq Ahmad and Director Development Rubeena Kusar gave him briefing over on-going and new projects to be initiated across the division.

Saqib Zafar said that Punjab government was putting extra focus on development schemes as well as improvement of infrastructure wherever it desired in the all four districts of the division.

He ordered to complete projects being in- progress on time with following given SOPs.

He directed to initiate effective campaign against artificial price hike and fix them on the spot.

The newly designated Commissioner expressed zero-tolerance policy against hoarding of wheat and urea, adding that unethical practices would not be allowed right now.

