ADC Stresses Awareness Drive To Enroll More Children In 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harnai, Arbab Syed Ali Kasi emphasized on the awareness campaign to enroll more children in the current year to enlighten the people about the usefulness of education

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harnai, Arbab Syed Ali Kasi emphasized on the awareness campaign to enroll more children in the current year to enlighten the people about the usefulness of education. He said that a society could becomes prosperous and stable through education and the nations who prioritize the education over any field had been ruling the world in the field of science and technology.

He was chairing a special meeting regarding the admission campaign for the year 2023 here on Friday.

The ADC further said that education was the jewel of man, the acquisition of which was obligatory upon him.

The government will provide all possible facilities to the people to fulfill this obligation so that every child is in school and all obstacles in the way of education are removed, he said and added that in this regard, parents were also expected to play their role in the success of the admission campaign by enrolling their children in schools.

The meeting was attended by District Education Officer (DEO) Harnai Momin Khan Tareen, Deputy District Officer Education (DDOE) Ghulam Haider RTSM District Coordinator Najeebullah Shah and others.

