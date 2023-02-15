ADC Sukkur checks supply, fuel stocks

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Sukkur-I, Liaqat Kalhoro here on Wednesday paid a visit to different filling stations and checked the rate and gauge for the provision of petroleum products to consumers.

He also checked supply and fuel stocks at storage tanks, adding that action would be taken against filling stations found involved in profiteering by tampering with scales. He said that the district administration was committed to extending relief to the people and in that regard, no violation would be tolerated.