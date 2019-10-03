UrduPoint.com
ADC Sukkur Emphasizes Importance Of Education, Training For Youths

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:34 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur Muhammad Ayoob Chachar has said that a country cannot develop without providing proper education and training to its youths

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur Muhammad Ayoob Chachar has said that a country cannot develop without providing proper education and training to its youths.

He said this while presiding over a meeting with the officials of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Youth Development Programme (SBBYDP) and representatives of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at his office here on Thursday.

The government, he said, is trying to provide employment to the trained youths.

He said that youths are the catalyst of change we can never dream about bringing revolutionary changes in the society without their active participation.

The ADC said that the district administration is working for the empowerment of people, eradication of poverty, provision of employment opportunities, development as well as technical training to the youths of the district.

Saeed Ali Shah, Qalander Bux, Nizamuddin Soomro, among others, were also present.

