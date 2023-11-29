Open Menu

ADC Sukkur Visits Several Areas To Inspects Anti Polio Drive

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro on Wednesday visited different places in the district to review the performance of the polio teams during the ongoing anti-Polio drive.

DC visited Sukkur Bus Terminal, Sukkur Railway Station and the district headquarters hospital.

He said that not even a single child should miss polio vaccination.

He said that it is the responsibility of parents to fully cooperate with the teams in vaccinating children during the anti-polio campaign.

At the hospital, he also reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients. ADC visited the emergency room and other departments.

He checked the stock of medicines.

