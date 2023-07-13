ADC Tank visits Imambargahs to review security arrangements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tank Tanvir Khan on Thursday visited various Imambargahs to review arrangements for Muharram.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam, the ADC visited Imambargahs at Garah Baloch and inspected facilities and security arrangements in the area.

He met with managements of the Imambargahs and discussed various matters pertaining to arrangements in order to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram.

He also directed police personnel to ensure the implementation of the police security plan in letter and spirit and in this regard no compromise should be made. He also said that joint efforts should be made to promote religious harmony and brotherhood in the society.

The ADC said that the administration was also taking all possible measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram and in this regard, no compromise would be made.