ADC to visit all educational institutions in Quetta by October 31

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta Khalil Murad on Friday said that we were committed to visit all educational institutions in Quetta by October 31 to vaccinate all students and make the learning environment safe.

He expressed these views while he visiting to various educational institutions in Quetta to monitor ongoing anti-corona vaccination process of students and staff who were being vaccinated against corona vaccine.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner District Quetta Khalil Murad said that we have formed 12 mobile teams for Quetta which would visit educational institutions, public parks and markets on a daily basis to vaccinate as many people as possible.

"We are committed to visiting all educational institutions in Quetta by October 31 to vaccinate all students and make the learning environment safe," he said, adding we were also ensuring the implementation of the corona Code of Conduct in schools and colleges.