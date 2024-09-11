ADC Upper Kohistan hosts Khuli Kutchery for disabled persons and traders

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Upper Kohistan Khurram Rehman Thursday organized a Khuli Kutchery at the Dasu Jirga Hall to address the concerns of disabled individuals and traders.

This event was part of the provincial government's public agenda program aimed at resolving community-specific issues.

During the session, representatives from both the disabled community and the trading sector presented their problems. Key department heads were also present to hear and respond to the issues raised.

The ADC directed the relevant departments to address the concerns and assured participants that their issues would be given top priority.

ADC Rehman underscored the purpose of the Khuli Kutchery and said that to resolve issues directly at the community level district administration is trying its best to facilitate disables and traders as well.

He reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to deploying all available resources to effectively address public concerns.