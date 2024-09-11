Open Menu

ADC Upper Kohistan Hosts Khuli Kutchery For Disabled Persons And Traders

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ADC Upper Kohistan hosts Khuli Kutchery for disabled persons and traders

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Upper Kohistan Khurram Rehman Thursday organized a Khuli Kutchery at the Dasu Jirga Hall to address the concerns of disabled individuals and traders.

This event was part of the provincial government's public agenda program aimed at resolving community-specific issues.

During the session, representatives from both the disabled community and the trading sector presented their problems. Key department heads were also present to hear and respond to the issues raised.

The ADC directed the relevant departments to address the concerns and assured participants that their issues would be given top priority.

ADC Rehman underscored the purpose of the Khuli Kutchery and said that to resolve issues directly at the community level district administration is trying its best to facilitate disables and traders as well.

He reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to deploying all available resources to effectively address public concerns.

Related Topics

Jirga Kohistan Event All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

3 hours ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

5 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

8 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

18 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

21 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

24 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

24 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

24 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan