ADC Upper Kohistan Hosts Khuli Kutchery For Disabled Persons And Traders
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Upper Kohistan Khurram Rehman Thursday organized a Khuli Kutchery at the Dasu Jirga Hall to address the concerns of disabled individuals and traders.
This event was part of the provincial government's public agenda program aimed at resolving community-specific issues.
During the session, representatives from both the disabled community and the trading sector presented their problems. Key department heads were also present to hear and respond to the issues raised.
The ADC directed the relevant departments to address the concerns and assured participants that their issues would be given top priority.
ADC Rehman underscored the purpose of the Khuli Kutchery and said that to resolve issues directly at the community level district administration is trying its best to facilitate disables and traders as well.
He reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to deploying all available resources to effectively address public concerns.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Education ministry to organise Girls' Sports Carnival from Oct 17-191 minute ago
-
Abbottabad Police arrest two drug dealers, seize 8.5 KG Hashish and 516 grams of Ice1 minute ago
-
Azma paid glowing tribute to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz1 minute ago
-
Prayer ceremony held to commemorate Quaid-e-Azam's 76th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes motion to form 16-member committee for smooth functioning of parliament2 minutes ago
-
Tariq to improve performance of Anti-Corruption department12 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif proposes revision of Charter of Democracy22 minutes ago
-
Tank police host farewell ceremony for DSP22 minutes ago
-
12 children drown as rickshaw plunges into canal in Okara22 minutes ago
-
SMIU VC pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on death anniversary22 minutes ago
-
National Literacy Curriculum 2024 launched at AIOU22 minutes ago
-
10 more metres severed over law violations32 minutes ago