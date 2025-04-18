Open Menu

ADC Urges All Stakeholders To Work In Coordination To Make Polio Drives Successful

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM

ADC urges all stakeholders to work in coordination to make polio drives successful

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) II, Faisal Ali Soomro has urged all the stakeholders including health department to work in coordination with each other to make anti-polio campaigns successful in the district .

According to a handout, he stated this while presiding over the meeting of the union council chairmen of the entire district to make the anti-polio campaigns successful here in the commissioner's committee hall.

The ADC said by administrating two drops of anti-polio vaccine, the children could be protected from permanent disability, urging the parents to cooperate with police workers to immunize polio drops to their children up to five years of age.

All the UC chairmen assured possible cooperation to make the polio campaign successful.

WHO, Area Coordinator, Dr. Tahawur Abbas, Focal Person, District Control Room Polio Program, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director Local Government, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, UC chairmen of the entire district participated in the meeting.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Min ..

UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..

10 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..

11 hours ago
 'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services fo ..

'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece

12 hours ago
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land ..

KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC

13 hours ago
 Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points

13 hours ago
 Formation of National Minorities Commission in fin ..

Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..

13 hours ago
 Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation agai ..

Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan

13 hours ago
 Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho ..

Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held

13 hours ago
 World economy likely to avoid recession despite ta ..

World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan