ADC Urges All Stakeholders To Work In Coordination To Make Polio Drives Successful
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) II, Faisal Ali Soomro has urged all the stakeholders including health department to work in coordination with each other to make anti-polio campaigns successful in the district .
According to a handout, he stated this while presiding over the meeting of the union council chairmen of the entire district to make the anti-polio campaigns successful here in the commissioner's committee hall.
The ADC said by administrating two drops of anti-polio vaccine, the children could be protected from permanent disability, urging the parents to cooperate with police workers to immunize polio drops to their children up to five years of age.
All the UC chairmen assured possible cooperation to make the polio campaign successful.
WHO, Area Coordinator, Dr. Tahawur Abbas, Focal Person, District Control Room Polio Program, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Director Local Government, Abdul Wahab Abbasi, UC chairmen of the entire district participated in the meeting.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC urges all stakeholders to work in coordination to make polio drives successful3 minutes ago
-
Three-day anti-polio drive launched in Multan division3 minutes ago
-
Amb. Munir Akram calls on DPM Ishaq Dar3 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Punjab govt's Rs15 bln package to support 555,000 wheat farmers13 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to advance Pakistan’s technology, education, and healthcare sectors23 minutes ago
-
Artificial Intelligence in media discussed at MPC2 hours ago
-
Fight against terrorism to continue; enemies afraid of country's economic successes: PM2 hours ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours12 hours ago
-
No space for Anti-State elements under guise of Politics: Rana12 hours ago
-
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC13 hours ago
-
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs ..13 hours ago