ADC Urges NGOs To Initiate Rehabilitation Programs In Sanghar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 11:19 PM

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

Additional Deputy Commissioner (I) Sanghar, Saleem Jatoi, has directed all non-governmental organizations working in the district to promptly initiate programs for the rehabilitation of areas affected by natural disasters and the well-being of the public

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (I) Sanghar, Saleem Jatoi, has directed all non-governmental organizations working in the district to promptly initiate programs for the rehabilitation of areas affected by natural disasters and the well-being of the public.

He made these remarks while addressing representatives of all non-governmental organizations in a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

On this occasion, the Focal Person of the NGOs, Sabir Hussain Mehr was also present.

ADC (I) Saleem Jatoi stated that the district administration is extending all possible assistance to non-governmental organizations and is granting them permission to operate within the district.

He mentioned that Deputy Commissioner Dr. Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja has issued directives to the relevant authorities concerning non-governmental organizations, urging them to collaborate with these organizations in order to ensure the successful implementation of public welfare projects, adding that oversight of these organizations was also being carried out.

