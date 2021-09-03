UrduPoint.com

ADC Urges To Control Price Hike, Profiteering

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Syed Ammar Hussain on Friday presided over a meeting for fixing price of daily use items and controlling illegal profiteering here

Addressing the meeting, ADC directed concerned officers to set up complaint centers at taluka level under supervision of Assistant Commissioner for controlling price hike and profiteering.

He also directed to facilitate masses by setting up special desks for addressing public complaints regarding inflation. ADC also directed to make aware common man about the significance of consumer protection courts.

He asked all traders and shopkeepers to sell qualitative commodities at fixed rates besides display price lists.

He asked Assistant Commissioners to accelerate legal action against profiteers and ensure sale of food items certified by the Sindh food control authority, Pakistan Standard quality authority.

