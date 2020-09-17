ADC urges to cover refusal case during anti polio drive

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Tashfain Alam has finalized arrangements for anti-polio drive which would be kick-started from September 21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Tashfain Alam has finalized arrangements for anti-polio drive which would be kick-started from September 21.

Presiding over a meeting, ADC directed the polio teams that they must administer two drops of anti-polio vaccinations to the children up to five years old with honestly and delicately.

Earlier, Health Department briefed the meeting that all arrangements were completed and all required vaccinations, marker, telesheet and others materials had been received.

DHO, Dr. Muzhar Kalhoro, ADHO. Dr. Sikandar Ali Kolhoro, Polio Eradication Officer Dr Ghulam Ali Solangi, NStop, Dr.Lubna Ghangaro, DM Population Welfare Abdul Hamid Ansari, DMISH, Dr. Fida Hussain Memon and other officials concerned were present on the occasion.