ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Hasan Tariq said that scholars of all schools of thought always played a key role in establishing peace in society, particularly during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

Joint efforts are essential to maintain the atmosphere of peace during the holy month, he said and added foolproof security arrangements would be made for all Muharram processions and gatherings.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Ulema and organizers of processions regrading the month of Muharram.

The ADC said we have to create unity in our ranks to destroy the bad intentions of the evil elements. He informed that the relevant departments were doing their work to improve the routes of Muharram processions.

Religious scholars and license holding procession organisers should ensure the implementation of the code of conduct and punctuality issued by the Punjab government regarding processions and gathering, he said.

Central Information Secretary of Tehreek-e-Nafaz Jafaria Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Allama Syed Waqar Qumi, Peace Committee member Shaukat Jafari, Qasim Ali Shah and other Ulama Ikram attended the meeting.

ADC Hasan Tariq said that peace should be the first priority for which all stakeholders should play their due role in maintaining the law and order.

He said that the city of Rawalpindi has always been the cradle of peace, credit of which goes to the scholars of all schools of thought.