Open Menu

ADC Urges Ulema For Collective Responsibilities In Muharram Ul Haram

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 10:04 PM

ADC urges Ulema for collective responsibilities in Muharram ul Haram

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hasan Tariq said that scholars of all schools of thought always played a key role in establishing peace in society, particularly during the month of Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Hasan Tariq said that scholars of all schools of thought always played a key role in establishing peace in society, particularly during the month of Muharram ul Haram.

Joint efforts are essential to maintain the atmosphere of peace during the holy month, he said and added foolproof security arrangements would be made for all Muharram processions and gatherings.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Ulema and organizers of processions regrading the month of Muharram.

The ADC said we have to create unity in our ranks to destroy the bad intentions of the evil elements. He informed that the relevant departments were doing their work to improve the routes of Muharram processions.

Religious scholars and license holding procession organisers should ensure the implementation of the code of conduct and punctuality issued by the Punjab government regarding processions and gathering, he said.

Central Information Secretary of Tehreek-e-Nafaz Jafaria Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Allama Syed Waqar Qumi, Peace Committee member Shaukat Jafari, Qasim Ali Shah and other Ulama Ikram attended the meeting.

ADC Hasan Tariq said that peace should be the first priority for which all stakeholders should play their due role in maintaining the law and order.

He said that the city of Rawalpindi has always been the cradle of peace, credit of which goes to the scholars of all schools of thought.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Law And Order Rawalpindi All Unity Foods Limited Muharram

Recent Stories

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

Six spokespersons for Sindh Govt appointed

1 minute ago
 Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

Wafaqi Mohtsib to visit Policlinic

1 minute ago
 IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

IESCO catches 263 power pilferers in June

1 minute ago
 OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local ..

OICC invests Rs 13 billion for uplift of in local communities

1 minute ago
 Preparations start to beef up security across AJK ..

Preparations start to beef up security across AJK for Muharram

1 minute ago
 NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chena ..

NDMA warns of medium to high flood in Rivers Chenab, Kabul

1 minute ago
Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's h ..

Minister visits Trauma Center, inquire student's health

1 minute ago
 Committee forms to inquire students falling case f ..

Committee forms to inquire students falling case from bus in Quetta

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushe ..

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy ..

12 minutes ago
 District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhu ..

District and Sessions Judge (DSJ), Inayatullah Bhutto visits central jail

12 minutes ago
 PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pa ..

PM, President Emomali vow to further strengthen Pakistan-Tajikistan ties

18 minutes ago
 Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives ..

Minister reviews progress on approved initiatives of CM for Agriculture dept

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan