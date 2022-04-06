ADC visit Sasta bazaar at Taimergara

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The district administration of Lower Dir is taking concrete steps to ensure the supply of food items to the people at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

As part of such efforts, Additional Deputy Commissioner Taimergarah Abdul Wali Khan on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Capt(retd) Aun Haider Gondal on Wednesday paid a visit to a sasta bazaar and checked the quality and prices of several edible items.

During the visit, he also met with people who pointed out a few points for further improvement in the facility.

He directed shopkeepers to display price lists in prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.

