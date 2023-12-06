Open Menu

ADC Visited Facilitation Centre To Enhance Citizens Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ADC visited facilitation centre to enhance citizens services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) In a move to streamline and enhance the quality of services provided to overseas citizens, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Muhammad Abdullah Mahmood, paid a visit to the Facilitation Centre on Wednesday.

During his visit, he closely inspected the Pakistani Overseas Counter and engaged with the staff to gain insights into their operations and the challenges faced by the citizens they serve.

Mahmood meticulously reviewed the processes in place for Pakistan Overseas Counter Services, Police Verification, Union Council CDA Birth and Death Registration, domicile certificate issuance, international driving permits, vehicle registration, birth certificates, power of attorney, and other essential documents.

He aimed to identify areas for improvement and ensure that overseas citizens received efficient and hassle-free service. This visit underscores the Additional Deputy Commissioner's commitment to providing overseas citizens with the best possible experience when interacting with government departments.

By streamlining processes, addressing any bottlenecks, and ensuring prompt service delivery, the Facilitation Center will undoubtedly become a more welcoming and efficient hub for overseas citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Visit Vehicle Hub Capital Development Authority Government Best

Recent Stories

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

51 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with C ..

Dubai Customs and Indonesia Strengthen Ties with CIPA, Paving the Way for $10 Bi ..

3 hours ago
 Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Le ..

Unveiling the realme C53 – The New Champion's Legacy at Just PKR 39,999/-

3 hours ago
 Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to clim ..

Adapting Indus Basin key to adapt Pakistan to climate change: PM

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2023

10 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death ..

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of classical singer

20 hours ago
 US Consul General visits CPWB

US Consul General visits CPWB

20 hours ago
 Problems of neglected class to be addressed on pri ..

Problems of neglected class to be addressed on priority grounds: Azad Jammu Kas ..

20 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ta ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of the lack of oxyg ..

20 hours ago
 Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

Ukraine says hit Russian military sites in Crimea

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan