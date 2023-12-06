ADC visited facilitation centre to enhance citizens services

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) In a move to streamline and enhance the quality of services provided to overseas citizens, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Muhammad Abdullah Mahmood, paid a visit to the Facilitation Centre on Wednesday.

During his visit, he closely inspected the Pakistani Overseas Counter and engaged with the staff to gain insights into their operations and the challenges faced by the citizens they serve.

Mahmood meticulously reviewed the processes in place for Pakistan Overseas Counter Services, Police Verification, Union Council CDA Birth and Death Registration, domicile certificate issuance, international driving permits, vehicle registration, birth certificates, power of attorney, and other essential documents.

He aimed to identify areas for improvement and ensure that overseas citizens received efficient and hassle-free service. This visit underscores the Additional Deputy Commissioner's commitment to providing overseas citizens with the best possible experience when interacting with government departments.

By streamlining processes, addressing any bottlenecks, and ensuring prompt service delivery, the Facilitation Center will undoubtedly become a more welcoming and efficient hub for overseas citizens.