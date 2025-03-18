ADC visits AIMTH

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari visited the

Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) and inspected

various wards.

He said surprise visits had been started in government hospitals of the district to check

quality of medical facilities.

He also met with patients and inquired about facilities provided to them.

Directing the hospital administration, the ADC General said, “The complaint cell should be made

effective to resolve complaints of patients immediately".