ADC Visits AIMTH
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari visited the
Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) and inspected
various wards.
He said surprise visits had been started in government hospitals of the district to check
quality of medical facilities.
He also met with patients and inquired about facilities provided to them.
Directing the hospital administration, the ADC General said, “The complaint cell should be made
effective to resolve complaints of patients immediately".
Recent Stories
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..
7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port
Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-dengue activities intensified5 minutes ago
-
ADC visits AIMTH5 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised15 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects two more meters15 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honor of police officer in Tank15 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hoarding, profiteering continues25 minutes ago
-
NPC Election 2025-26: Journalist Panel wins three major seats35 minutes ago
-
2-member bike-lifters gang busted, 4 motorcycles recovered35 minutes ago
-
17 outlaws arrested as Islamabad Police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, drugs55 minutes ago
-
Ayub Teaching Hospital introduces revolutionary facility for patients55 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education dept declares March 22 as holiday on account of Youm-e-Ali55 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police strengthens security, traffic plan for Eid shopping55 minutes ago