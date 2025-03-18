Open Menu

ADC Visits AIMTH

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 03:10 PM

ADC visits AIMTH

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Ayub Bukhari visited the

Government Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) and inspected

various wards.

He said surprise visits had been started in government hospitals of the district to check

quality of medical facilities.

He also met with patients and inquired about facilities provided to them.

Directing the hospital administration, the ADC General said, “The complaint cell should be made

effective to resolve complaints of patients immediately".

Recent Stories

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

30 minutes ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

45 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

1 hour ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

1 hour ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

1 hour ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

1 hour ago
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

1 hour ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

1 hour ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Cl ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s 10th annive ..

1 hour ago
 7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

7th UAE aid ship for Gaza docks at Al Arish Port

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national ser ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed shares Iftar with national service recruits in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan