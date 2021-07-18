UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Visits Areas Of Smart Lockdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

ADC visits areas of smart lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano Sunday visited the areas of smart lockdown and reviewed Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding exit and entry into these localities.

On this occasion, she directed the administrative officers for implementation of smart lockdown in letter and spirit and also directed the residents for strict adherence to official SOPs to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

1 hour ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

2 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

2 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

Season Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai gives chance to wi ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid commends successful completion ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.