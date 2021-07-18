ADC visits areas of smart lockdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Peshawar, Gul Bano Sunday visited the areas of smart lockdown and reviewed Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding exit and entry into these localities.

On this occasion, she directed the administrative officers for implementation of smart lockdown in letter and spirit and also directed the residents for strict adherence to official SOPs to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.