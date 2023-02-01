UrduPoint.com

ADC Visits BHUs, Check Attendance Of Staff, Availability Of Medicines

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday visited different Basic Health Units and checked the attendance of staff, availability of medicines and cleanliness situation

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday visited different Basic Health Units and checked the attendance of staff, availability of medicines and cleanliness situation.

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan, the ADC visited BHUs and checked the facilities being provided to the people.

During his visits, the ADC checked in detail the OPD, attendance of staff and doctors and stock registers and cleanliness situation.

He directed the on-duty medical staff to ensure provision of quality health facilities to the people. Besides, he said, the cleanliness of the health units should also be ensured.

He also met the visitors to get their feedback, over which the majority showed satisfaction over the services delivery.

