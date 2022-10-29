UrduPoint.com

ADC Visits BHUs, Checks Attendance Of Staff, Availability Of Medicines

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tank Tanveer Khan on Saturday visited two Basic Health Units (BHUs) and checked the attendance of the staff and medicines availability

The additional deputy commissioner visited two BHUs including Kot Musa and Chesan Kutchh, where he inspected the attendance register, stock of medicines and record of the stock.

The stock register of BHU Chesan Kutchh was found in incomplete. The detailed report of both the BHUs would be sent to the authorities concerned for necessary action.

The additional deputy commissioner said that the government was taking all possible measures for the provision of better health services to the masses. He directed the staff of BHUs to ensure attendance and maintain the proper record of the medicines.

