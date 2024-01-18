ADC Visits Bus Terminal, Checked Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro on Thursday paid a visit to Sukkur bus terminals to check facilities there and ensure the implementation of officially notified fares for different cities.
He undertook the visit in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar to extend relief to people by ensuring compliance by the public transporters in the wake of a reduction in fares following a decrease in prices of fuel.
He met with owners of transports and inquired from passengers about facilities and fares.
He directed the transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP directs personnel to ensure public safety8 minutes ago
-
8 fuel agencies, LPG decanting shops sealed8 minutes ago
-
Health Secretary inspects upgradation of hospitals8 minutes ago
-
Observers urged to follow ECP issued code of conduct8 minutes ago
-
DC checks fare charged from passengers at general bus stand8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Estonia envoys in UK discuss trade, public diplomacy8 minutes ago
-
Paper factory's boiler sealed8 minutes ago
-
AC visits sanitation & cleanliness in different roads, residential areas8 minutes ago
-
Dera police recover 21300 ltr NCP diesel9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs crackdown against fake fertilizers mafia9 minutes ago
-
Dense fog to continue over plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh: PMD9 minutes ago
-
Five-member dacoit gang busted9 minutes ago