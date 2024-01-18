ADC visits bus terminal, checked facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro on Thursday paid a visit to Sukkur bus terminals to check facilities there and ensure the implementation of officially notified fares for different cities.

He undertook the visit in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar to extend relief to people by ensuring compliance by the public transporters in the wake of a reduction in fares following a decrease in prices of fuel.

He met with owners of transports and inquired from passengers about facilities and fares.

He directed the transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.