ADC visits bus terminal, checked facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro on Thursday paid a�visit�to Sukkur bus terminals to check facilities there and ensure the implementation of officially notified fares for different cities.

He undertook the�visit�in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar to extend relief to people by ensuring compliance by the public transporters in the wake of a reduction in fares following a decrease in�prices�of fuel.

He met with owners of transports and inquired�from�passengers about facilities and fares.

He directed the transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.