Open Menu

ADC Visits Bus Terminal, Checked Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ADC visits bus terminal, checked facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sukkur, Liaqat Ali Kalhoro on Thursday paid a�visit�to Sukkur bus terminals to check facilities there and ensure the implementation of officially notified fares for different cities.

He undertook the�visit�in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar to extend relief to people by ensuring compliance by the public transporters in the wake of a reduction in fares following a decrease in�prices�of fuel.

He met with owners of transports and inquired�from�passengers about facilities and fares.

He directed the transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Sukkur

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

5 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

7 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

10 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

21 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan