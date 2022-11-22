ADC visits central jail Peshawar; chairs Steering committee meeting

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Resources Muhammad Imran Khan on Tuesday visited the central jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafi Ullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Resources Muhammad Imran Khan on Tuesday visited the central jail.

He chaired the meeting of the steering committee at the central jail attended by all the members of the committee including the President Peshawar High Court Bar and Representatives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bar.

After the meeting, the ADC along with committee members visited all the barracks of the jail including the Juvenile Section, Female Section, proposed barracks for detoxification wards, Kitchen, library, Hospital, and reviewed the overall arrangement and cleanliness was found satisfactory.