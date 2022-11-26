UrduPoint.com

ADC Visits Central Jail To Inspects Facilities For Inmates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2022 | 02:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood on Saturday visited the central jail and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.

He visited different barracks and wards and inquired about the facilities.

During the visit, ADC also listened to the problems being faced by prisoners and issued the necessary directive for resolving these issues at earliest.

He also visited the langarkhana and inspected the quality of food. He also reviewed arrangements and expressed satisfaction in this regard.

Later on, Tariq Mehmood paid a visit to Government Girls Primary and middle school at Central jail and inspected academic activities.

He also checked attendance of staff and reviewed facilities in the schools.

