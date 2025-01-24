ADC visits DHQ Hospital to review facilities

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tank Allah Noor paid a visit to the District Headquarter Hospital and inspected available facilities following receiving public complaints during open court (Khuli Kacheri).

According to the district administration, he visited the Hospital’s OPD, checked the attendance of doctors and inspected the availability of medicines.

He also reviewed the cleanliness on the premises of the hospital and met with patients to listen to their problems.

He issued immediate instructions to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital to address the issues raised by the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said the government was taking all possible steps to resolve public issues and will continue the monitoring process to ensure the provision of better facilities in hospitals.