ADC visits different wards of DHQ Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Iqbal Khan Wazir paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital Dera and inspected the overall arrangements being made for the corona patients and patients of other diseases.

He visited all the wards of the hospital and meet with the patients one by one. The ADC also inspected the medicines received by the patients in the hospital and also checked the stock register. He visited the CCU and ICU wards of the trauma center.

Valuable emergency injections given to the patients suffering from heart attack and Dog bite vaccines were found in abundance. He also inspected the Covid Center and appreciated the arrangements made by the hospital management in the Covid Center.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the cleanliness situation in the hospital and the state of cleanliness should made appropriate otherwise strict action would be taken. He also inspected the state-of-the-art machines in the nephrology and cardiac intensive care wards of the hospital.

The DC office provided valuable injections and dog bites during a heart attack on a daily basis. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Iqbal Khan Wazir called for security measures against corona virus in the hospital. He said that use of masks and sanitizers was essential and stern action would be taken against those violating the SOPs.