ADC visits District Jail Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad Tuesday visited District Jail Abbottabad regarding the provision of facilities to the prisoners.

While talking to the jail staff on this occasion, she said that providing basic facilities and improving their skills would help the prisoners to become better citizens and this is the top priority of the district administration.

During her visit, the Additional Deputy Commissioner inspected the kitchen, hospital, and various parts of the jail, interacted with the inmates, listened to their problems and issued instructions to the jail administration to provide better facilities to the inmates as per the law.

She directed regarding the provision of education to the prisoners and appreciated the jail administration's initiative to provide skills to the inmates in the jail and assured the administration's support.

She emphasized that the prisoners need to be taught skills along with the completion of their imprisonment so that they can contribute to the betterment of society by becoming useful citizens and not learning more crimes from prison.

Earlier, on her arrival, the Jail Superintendent of District Jail Abbottabad welcomed her and gave a detailed briefing regarding the daily affairs of the Jail.

MS DHQ Dr Asrar, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, Social Welfare, Prosecution Department, and Social Welfare were also present.