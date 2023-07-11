Open Menu

ADC Visits District Jail Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

ADC visits District Jail Abbottabad

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad Tuesday visited District Jail Abbottabad regarding the provision of facilities to the prisoners

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner, Relief and Human Rights, Rabia Sajjad Tuesday visited District Jail Abbottabad regarding the provision of facilities to the prisoners.

While talking to the jail staff on this occasion, she said that providing basic facilities and improving their skills would help the prisoners to become better citizens and this is the top priority of the district administration.

During her visit, the Additional Deputy Commissioner inspected the kitchen, hospital, and various parts of the jail, interacted with the inmates, listened to their problems and issued instructions to the jail administration to provide better facilities to the inmates as per the law.

She directed regarding the provision of education to the prisoners and appreciated the jail administration's initiative to provide skills to the inmates in the jail and assured the administration's support.

She emphasized that the prisoners need to be taught skills along with the completion of their imprisonment so that they can contribute to the betterment of society by becoming useful citizens and not learning more crimes from prison.

Earlier, on her arrival, the Jail Superintendent of District Jail Abbottabad welcomed her and gave a detailed briefing regarding the daily affairs of the Jail.

MS DHQ Dr Asrar, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, District Khatib Mufti Abdul Wajid, Social Welfare, Prosecution Department, and Social Welfare were also present.

Related Topics

Education Abbottabad Jail Visit Asrar Mufti From Top

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shap ..

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shaping the future

21 minutes ago
 US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

28 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

36 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

28 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

28 minutes ago
Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

34 minutes ago
 Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

34 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

28 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

28 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

28 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan