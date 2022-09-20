UrduPoint.com

ADC Visits District Jail Lakki Marwat, Inspects Facilities For Inmates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ADC visits district jail Lakki Marwat, inspects facilities for inmates

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (F&P) Najeebullah on Tuesday paid a visit to district jail and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.

He took round of different barracks and inquired about the facilities being provided to jail inmates.

He also inspected the kitchen, ration store and facilities pertaining to cooked foods and clean drinking water for prisoners.

He inspected a literacy center which has been set up by the National Commission for Human Development(NCHD) in the jail.

He said that after the establishment of the center, it has become easier for prisoners to get knowledge.

He said that it was an important project which would equip inmates with skill-based knowledge, enabling them to become useful citizens after their release on completion of their term.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar chaired a meeting to review progress on all ongoing development projects in the district.

DC directed that concrete measures should be taken to complete these development projects within stipulated time.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of work and in this regard an effective monitoring mechanism should be ensured, he added.

Related Topics

Water Jail Visit Progress Lakki Marwat All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

Pakistan, England to play first T20I match today

47 minutes ago
 Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

Maryam Nafees praises pacer Mohammad Hasnain

55 minutes ago
 Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

4 hours ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.