ADC visits district jail Lakki Marwat, inspects facilities for inmates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning (F&P) Najeebullah on Tuesday paid a visit to district jail and inspected facilities being provided to inmates.

He took round of different barracks and inquired about the facilities being provided to jail inmates.

He also inspected the kitchen, ration store and facilities pertaining to cooked foods and clean drinking water for prisoners.

He inspected a literacy center which has been set up by the National Commission for Human Development(NCHD) in the jail.

He said that after the establishment of the center, it has become easier for prisoners to get knowledge.

He said that it was an important project which would equip inmates with skill-based knowledge, enabling them to become useful citizens after their release on completion of their term.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Fazal Akbar chaired a meeting to review progress on all ongoing development projects in the district.

DC directed that concrete measures should be taken to complete these development projects within stipulated time.

He said that no compromise would be made on quality of work and in this regard an effective monitoring mechanism should be ensured, he added.