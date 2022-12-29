UrduPoint.com

ADC Visits Flour Mills, Review Supply Process Of Subsidized Flour

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ADC visits flour mills, review supply process of subsidized flour

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration is making efforts to provide quality flour to people at subsidized rates.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner(General) Tanvir Khan along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan on Thursday paid a visit to a flour mill to review the supply process of subsidized flour to people through designated points.

They also examined the quality of wheat and flour besides taking stock of cleanliness conditions on the premises.

The inspection also checked details of four supplies and directed that it should be ensured that the masses get the commodity at a subsidized rate.

The team said that district administration was committed to extending relief to the masses and it was warned that stern action would be taken against those elements who were found involved in creating an artificial flour crisis in the area.

