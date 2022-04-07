ADC visits fruits, vegetables market to monitor auction process

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth visited Fruits and Vegetables market and monitored the auction process.

Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazim Hussain and other concerned staff were present on the occasion. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue directed that fruits and vegetables should be sold at fixed rates.

He further said that the price lists of all the items should be displayed at a prominent place so that the consumers would not face any difficulty.

He visited various sections of the vegetable and fruit market to check the quality of the items.

He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements.

He said that legal action should be taken against those who did not sell items according to the price list.