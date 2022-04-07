UrduPoint.com

ADC Visits Fruits, Vegetables Market To Monitor Auction Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 08:19 PM

ADC visits fruits, vegetables market to monitor auction process

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth visited Fruits and Vegetables market and monitored the auction process

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth visited Fruits and Vegetables market and monitored the auction process.

Secretary Market Committee Mehr Mulazim Hussain and other concerned staff were present on the occasion. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue directed that fruits and vegetables should be sold at fixed rates.

He further said that the price lists of all the items should be displayed at a prominent place so that the consumers would not face any difficulty.

He visited various sections of the vegetable and fruit market to check the quality of the items.

He also reviewed the cleaning arrangements.

He said that legal action should be taken against those who did not sell items according to the price list.

Related Topics

Price Market All

Recent Stories

Asean, Kalabagh-Shahtaj move in Polo CT final

Asean, Kalabagh-Shahtaj move in Polo CT final

13 seconds ago
 Diplomatic Intervention in Ukraine Conflict Not on ..

Diplomatic Intervention in Ukraine Conflict Not on 'Immediate Horizon' - US Top ..

14 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to conduc ..

Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to conduct elections in 90 days: AGP

17 seconds ago
 Isloiites for action against migrated beggars

Isloiites for action against migrated beggars

19 seconds ago
 Masters legends praise Matsuyama's dinner achievem ..

Masters legends praise Matsuyama's dinner achievement

4 minutes ago
 AC, food controller inspects prices of edibles at ..

AC, food controller inspects prices of edibles at Kamaila, Dasu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.