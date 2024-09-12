ADC visits girls high school to review educational issues in Gwadar

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Hamood-ur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Revenue) Sar Buland Khan visited Government Girls High School Kalanchi-Para area of Gwadar where he reviewed the educational issues in details

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Hamood-ur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Revenue) Sar Buland Khan visited Government Girls High School Kalanchi-Para area of Gwadar where he reviewed the educational issues in details.

During the visit, Sar Buland Khan observed the shortage of teachers in the school.

The ADC was apprised about the education related issues from the headmistress, teachers and students during inspecting the classrooms.

He also appreciated the school bags and other educational materials provided under UNICEF and assured that the district administration is taking all possible measures to improve the quality of education in the district.

Sar Buland Khan also assured that no compromise would be made on quality of education and immediate steps would be taken to solve the problems.