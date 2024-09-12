ADC Visits Girls High School To Review Educational Issues In Gwadar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 07:41 PM
On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Hamood-ur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Revenue) Sar Buland Khan visited Government Girls High School Kalanchi-Para area of Gwadar where he reviewed the educational issues in details
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Hamood-ur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (Revenue) Sar Buland Khan visited Government Girls High School Kalanchi-Para area of Gwadar where he reviewed the educational issues in details.
During the visit, Sar Buland Khan observed the shortage of teachers in the school.
The ADC was apprised about the education related issues from the headmistress, teachers and students during inspecting the classrooms.
He also appreciated the school bags and other educational materials provided under UNICEF and assured that the district administration is taking all possible measures to improve the quality of education in the district.
Sar Buland Khan also assured that no compromise would be made on quality of education and immediate steps would be taken to solve the problems.
Recent Stories
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops
Livestock dept launches awareness campaign for livestock cards
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers ove ..
IMO Secretary General calls on PM
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive
Classes start at DMC university campus
Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP
SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP
Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FDA provides online payment facility to sports complex members6 minutes ago
-
IGP issues Rs 2.4m for treatment of injured cops1 minute ago
-
SCCI chief holds online meeting with Sharjah RUWAD1 minute ago
-
Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expresses condolence to senior journalists Malik brothers over demise of mother1 minute ago
-
IMO Secretary General calls on PM1 minute ago
-
Punjab Police strengthening provincial border check posts: IG Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits peripheral localities to inspect polio vaccination drive6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi takes action against sale of universities land in KP6 minutes ago
-
SCCI fears cess levy to end export, flight operations, cargo service from KP6 minutes ago
-
Japanese envoy Mitsuhiro calls on Governor Sindh, discusses bilateral relations19 minutes ago
-
Sikh community has special respect for Hazrat Mian Mir (R.A): Ramesh Arora19 minutes ago
-
PTA blocked 465 mobile SIMs in Katcha areas: Shaza Fatima19 minutes ago