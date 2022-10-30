ADC visits hospital in Amma Khel to inspect facilities

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanveer Khan has said that the district administration was committed to providing quality healthcare facilities to the people.

He expressed these views during a visit to a hospital in Amma Khel area where he inspected facilities for the patients.

The ADC was taken round to different wards of the district and briefed about relevant matters by the staff.

During the visit, he also checked the OPD attendance register and directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide the best healthcare services to people in a smooth manner.

He also took stock of the availability of medicines, besides inspecting cleanliness at different places in the hospital. A senior doctor, Akhlaq was also present on the occasion.