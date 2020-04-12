UrduPoint.com
ADC Visits Kafalat Centre In Ali Raza Abad

Sun 12th April 2020 | 04:30 PM

ADC visits kafalat centre in Ali Raza Abad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner Asghar Joiya on Sunday visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centre at Girls High school Ali Raza Abad, set up for the distribution of financial assistance to needy persons and reviewed the arrangements made for masses.

He said that financial aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme was given to around 270 females in the camp. He also inquired women about their financial data and valid CNIC record. He monitored the whole screening process.

He also reviewed the sitting arrangements, medical camp and drinking water in the center and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He added that screening process regarding coronavirus of visitors was also conducted in the centers.

The additional deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) pertaining to coronavirus.

He said the district administration was utilizing all potential resources toprovide facilitate to the public in this time of trial.

Raiwind Assistant Commissioner Adnan Rasheed also accompanied him.

