ADC Visits Land Record Centre

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti on Monday visited the Land Record Centre Kasur and checked records, implementation of anti-coronavirus SOPs, facilities being provided to citizens, sanitation and staff attendance

The ADC inquired about the problems of the people visiting the Land Record Centre and issued orders for their solution on-the-spot. He also directed that anti-coronavirus SOPs should be strictly implemented and maximum facilities be provided to the people visiting the centre.

