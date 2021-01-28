ADC visits land record centre Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADP) Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti Thursday visited the land record centre Kasur and reviewed the facilities being provided to the citizens, cleanliness condition, staff attendance and implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).

He warned that strict legal action would be taken over corruption complaint at the land record officer.

He also said that anti-coronavirus SOPs should be strictly implemented and maximum facilities be provided to people visiting the land record centre.