UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADC Visits Land Record Centre Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

ADC visits land record centre Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) ::Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADP) Revenue Abid Hussain Bhatti Thursday visited the land record centre Kasur and reviewed the facilities being provided to the citizens, cleanliness condition, staff attendance and implementation of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).

He warned that strict legal action would be taken over corruption complaint at the land record officer.

He also said that anti-coronavirus SOPs should be strictly implemented and maximum facilities be provided to people visiting the land record centre.

Related Topics

Corruption Kasur

Recent Stories

First flight from Bahrain arrives in Abu Dhabi mar ..

31 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai to host FIDE World Chess Champions ..

31 minutes ago

DEWA social outreach campaign on accessible servic ..

31 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

1 hour ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

1 hour ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.