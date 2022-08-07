ADC visits MMM, DHQ hospitals to review corona safety measures for Muharram

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Iqbal Wazir on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Mufti Mahmood Memorial (MMM) Hospital and DHQ Hospital to review arrangements made for potential surge in Covid-19 cases during Muharram.

He was accompanied by Deputy DHO Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Farooq Gul Betni and EP Coordinator Dr. Irfan Aziz.

During the meeting with Mufti Mahmood Hospital Director Dr. Umar Shah and DHQ Hospital Director Dr. Farrukh Jameel, they discussed in detail the ongoing vaccination campaign against COVID-19 which would remain continue till August 25.

They also discussed security and corona-safety measures, especially during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The ADC also inspected the various departments of the hospital and expressed his satisfaction over the services being extended to patients.