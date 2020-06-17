ADC visits NADRA office, inspect preventive measures

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Dir Upper Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Dir Upper Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam, paid a surprise visit to NADRA office here on Wednesday and inspected the implementation on the SOPs and directed the staff to follow the guidelines for containing spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile the Additional Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam presided over a meeting to discuss a contingency plan and smart lockdown at the District Jirga Hall of the Deputy Commissioner Office, the meeting was attended besides others head of various departments and representatives from the health, TMAs, police and volunteers of the Corona Tiger Force.

The additional deputy commissioner on the occasion asked the participants and people belonging to different sectors across the district to play their role in protecting the people from coronavirus and taking all precautionary measures including social distancing.

On this occasion, in the light of government orders, in smart lockdown, vendors across the district were directed to conduct business as per SOPs during the specific time.

He said that all departments including medical staff, doctors, paramedics, nursing, police, TMAs staff were very much appreciable who devotedly working on the frontline. He further said that all businessmen and people of the district must ensure implementation on SOPs. He expressed the hope that the district administration of Dir and the health department would cooperate in defeating this pandemic by taking all precautionary measures announced by the provincial government.