ADC visits Passport Office in Gwadar

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gwadar Revenue Sana Mahjabeen Umrani Monday paid a surprise visit to the passport office and inquired about the problems faced by the people there and the provision of facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gwadar Revenue Sana Mahjabeen Umrani Monday paid a surprise visit to the passport office and inquired about the problems faced by the people there and the provision of facilities.

The people, on this occasion, informed the ADC about the problems and difficulties related to the passport.

The ADC reviewed the services provided to the people at the various counters at the passport office and issued instructions to the officials concerned of the passport office to ensure smooth delivery of services and to adopt better behavior from the staff.