Open Menu

ADC Visits Passport Office In Gwadar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 10:06 PM

ADC visits Passport Office in Gwadar

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gwadar Revenue Sana Mahjabeen Umrani Monday paid a surprise visit to the passport office and inquired about the problems faced by the people there and the provision of facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gwadar Revenue Sana Mahjabeen Umrani Monday paid a surprise visit to the passport office and inquired about the problems faced by the people there and the provision of facilities.

The people, on this occasion, informed the ADC about the problems and difficulties related to the passport.

The ADC reviewed the services provided to the people at the various counters at the passport office and issued instructions to the officials concerned of the passport office to ensure smooth delivery of services and to adopt better behavior from the staff.

Related Topics

Visit Gwadar From

Recent Stories

IHC extends stay against PTI chairman's cypher cas ..

IHC extends stay against PTI chairman's cypher case trial till Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 CTP take action against underage drivers, rider wi ..

CTP take action against underage drivers, rider without helmet, smoke emitting v ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt wants to solve Chaman sit-in issue through ne ..

Govt wants to solve Chaman sit-in issue through negotiations: Caretaker Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 IHC Registrar notifies arrangements for Nawaz Shar ..

IHC Registrar notifies arrangements for Nawaz Sharif's appearance

2 minutes ago
 United States contributed vital to education secto ..

United States contributed vital to education sector, especially girls' education ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkish company AYSiS to start sanitation work in ..

Turkish company AYSiS to start sanitation work in Saddar South Zone

11 minutes ago
UK climate study to accelerate green finance in Pa ..

UK climate study to accelerate green finance in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Man sentenced to life for killing young woman

Man sentenced to life for killing young woman

11 minutes ago
 AJK IRD collects Rs. 19.54 billion so far during o ..

AJK IRD collects Rs. 19.54 billion so far during ongoing 2023-24 fiscal year

11 minutes ago
 Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

Son of PPP's counsellor killed in Jamshoro

22 minutes ago
 Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarf ..

Torching of PML-N office: Yasmin Rashid, Omar Sarfraz sent to jail on judicial r ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway p ..

Pakistan and China forge ahead with ML-1 Railway project

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan