ADC visits Ramazan bazaars, monitor facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shahid Abbas Kathia on Sunday visited Ramazan Bazaars of Tajpura, Shadman, Singhpura and reviewed availability of commodities, quality and prices besides inspecting sitting arrangements.

The ADCG reviewed the supply of essential items at all stalls in Ramazan bazaars and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. He directed the shopkeepers to display approved rate list in their shops at conspicuous places. He further inspected the prices at various stalls including meats, vegetables, fruits, sugar and flour.

The ADCG met visitors and inquired about the quality of essential commodities and prices differences of Ramadan bazaars from open market. He directed the bazaars management to provide daily use commodities without any interruption so that consumer could obtain maximum benefits of these bazaars.

All stalls were fully functional and essentials items, including flour and sugar were available whilea large number of people were shopping in bazaars as strict implementation of corona StandardOperating Procedures (SOPs) were being ensured.