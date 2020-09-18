ADC visits Rehmatabad area to inspect anti -dengue activities

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Friday said that all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Maham Asif Friday said that all resources are being utilized for eliminating dengue and concerned departments are fully mobilized for carrying out the task.

During a visit to Rehmatabad and its adjacent areas to inspect anti-dengue activities, she directed the health officials that surveillance activities for tracing of larva and its eradication be expedited so that growth of dengue larvae could not spread .

On the occasion, the ADC also interacted with the public and inquired about the performance of field teams.

She called upon the residents to keep an eye on vacant plots and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae.

Maham asked the citizens to keep their houses clean and leave no place wetor with stagnant water as prevailing weather suitable for dengue larvae breeding.