TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanveer Khan on Wednesday paid a visit to a health facility and inspected healthcare facilities for people of the area.

During the visit, the ADC checked attendance of staff and availability of medicines in the Basic Health Unit (BHU) and said the district administration was committed to provide healthcare facilities to dwellers of the Runwal area at their doorstep.

He visited different sections in the BHU where he was briefed about relevant matters by the staff on duty.

He directed the staff concerned to ensure their presence on a daily basis in order to provide best healthcare facilities to people in a smooth manner.

Accompanied by a senior Dr Akhlaq, the ADC also took stock of cleanliness at the BHU and directed the staff concerned to keep the premises clean and timely dispose of the waste material that accumulated on a daily basis .