ADC Visits SADA Foundation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Under the provincial government's policy of interaction with civil society and directive of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Muhammad Fawad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Relief and Human Rights, Tariq Hussain on Wednesday visited SADA Foundation, a non governmental organization involved in working for the welfare of special persons.

The ADC was welcomed by Khurshid Alam, CEO SADA Foundation and was given briefing regarding the activities of the Foundation.

He told that the SADA Foundation had been providing education to special children and financially helped the special persons to help them start their own business at their doorsteps.

Various issues faced by the special persons were noted which will be forwarded to the high-ups for resolution as a special case.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner assured complete cooperation on the part of district administration in this regard.

